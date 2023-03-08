New bus tracking app for local school district

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A new bus tracking app will be available for parents at a local school district next school year.
The Poplar Bluff School District will be introducing a new bus tracking app called "Here Comes The Bus" for the parents of students in the Early Childhood and Kindergarten centers for the 2023/2024 school year.
Training began for staff in the R-1 Transportation Department after webinars with Jon McKinney.
“This is just a better way to communicate with our parents so they have a sense of security knowing their son or daughter is on the bus and when they get to school,” McKinney explained. “On our end, it should cut down on phone calls, because parents should literally be able to look on their phone and see when and where their child stepped on the bus.”
Parents and guardians of the bus riders will soon receive letters in the mail on instructions how to download the app or visiting the website and entering necessary information.
Students will scan their district-issued ID when entering and exiting the bus. Real-time alerts will be automatically sent to parents and guardians when the students have arrived at school.
"The technology has honestly surpassed our expectations," McKinney said.