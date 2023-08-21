New area code coming to Southeast Missouri area

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A new area code is coming to Southeast Missouri which will stretch across residents in the 573 area code.
Starting on March 24, 2024, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 235 area code.
The Missouri Public Service Commission, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) and the telecommunications industry are reminding customers about the new area code (235) coming to the current 573 area code in Missouri.
Customers should prepare for the 10-digit local dialing number. This means customers are going to be required to dial the area code before the 7-digit numbers instead of just dialing the seven digits for local calls.
“Customers are reminded that the 573 area code is not going away and if they have a telephone number with the 573 area code, they will not lose or have to change their telephone number,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Scott Rupp. “An overlay is a more efficient and less disruptive way to alleviate the exhaustion of available telephone numbers which is occurring in the 573 area code.”
This new area code will be an overlay to the 573 region which affects customers in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, Caruthersville, Farmington and the surrounding area.
"A six-month permissive dialing period will begin on August 26, 2023, to give consumers adequate time to adjust to the dialing changes. During this period, local calls can be made with either 7 or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even though you dial 10 digits," Missouri Public Service Commission stated. "Beginning February 24, 2024, all local calls made within the 573 area code must be placed using 10 digits (area code + the 7-digit telephone number). On and after that date, calls placed using just 7 digits will not be completed."
Key facts for consumers to know about the upcoming 573/235 area code overlay are:
Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.
- What is a local call now will remain a local call.
- If you seek new phone service on and after March 24, 2024, you may be assigned a phone number with the 235 area code.
- You will need to dial the area code + telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.
- You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.
- The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
- You can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988. You can also dial three digits to reach 211, 311, 511, and 811 where available.
More information from the Missouri Public Service Commission is as follows...
"Remember to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers.
"In addition to the permissive dialing period, customers should ensure all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment are reprogrammed to dial 10 digits if they are programmed to dial just 7 digits, and recognize the new 235 area code as a valid area code. Examples include life-safety systems, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, gates, ankle monitors, speed dialers, mobile phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions. Be sure to check your business stationery, advertising materials, personal checks, and your personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included in your telephone number.
"Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing. Many systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use 7 digits. Please contact your medical alert or security provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit local dialing. Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment must be done between August 26, 2023 and February 24, 2024."
For more information, you can go to the Missouri Public Service Commission here.