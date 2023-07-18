 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Overnight thunderstorms may produce another 2 to 6 inches of
rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Naylor woman seriously injured after pedestrian vs vehicle crash near Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A woman was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian south of Poplar Bluff on Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 10 a.m. on July 18th.

They said Samantha D. Jones, 35 of Naylor, was crossing MO-142 when she ran into the path of a 2008 Dodge Avenger, driven by Richard E. Towns, 52 of Poplar Bluff, as he was traveling south.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jones had serious injuries and was taken to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center by an ambulance.

