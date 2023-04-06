Names released in deadly Bollinger County tornado, Red Cross shelter set up

GLENALLEN, Mo. -- The names of the five victims in the deadly EF-2 tornado that hit the small community of Glenallen in Bollinger County have been released.
"It is with great sorrow that we announce the names of the deceased individuals from this tragic storm," MSHP Troop E posted on Twitter.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Jimmy Skaggs, 37, Susan Sullivan, 57, Destinee Koenig, 16, Glen Burck, 62 and Michael McCoy, 18, as the lives claimed by the tornado.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman said in a press conference on Wednesday, in addition to the five dead, five others were also injured as a result of the storm. He also said there were a total of 87 structures that were damaged with 12 of them completely destroyed.
The tornado hit Bollinger County early Wednesday morning, creating a path of destruction and entered the Glenallen community where the majority of the damage occurred.
Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said in a Facebook post Wednesday night that on Thursday there will be an initial clean up effort of Glenallen and the surrounding areas affected by the storm.
He also thanked everyone involved for their efforts in assisting with operations on Wednesday after the storm hit.
"I want to personally thank all of the agencies, personnel, and private citizens who assisted in today’s search and rescue efforts immediately following the events of this morning," Graham said in the post. "My office and I offer our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by today’s storm and I, as your Sheriff, will be devoting myself, my office, and any resources available in the recovery of our community. I ask that everyone please continue to pray for all involved in this tragic storm."
The Red Cross of Missouri has set up a shelter location for those in need.
The shelter is at the Marble Hill Baptist Church at 502 Broadway Street in Marble Hill, Mo 63764.