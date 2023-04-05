Multiple homes damaged near Glenallen after tornado

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. -- Strong storms swept through the area early Wednesday morning causing damage to multiple communities.
In Bollinger County, a suspected tornado hit near the community of Glen Allen in Bollinger County.
The National Weather Service reports "multiple homes were damage. Unknown if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time."
We've seen pictures with trees down across the roadway as well.
The tornado was on the ground for miles, sweeping through the area.
We have a crew on the way to Bollinger County and will have more information as it becomes available.