Multi-Agency Resource Center set up for disaster relief in Bollinger County

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Tornado survivors in Bollinger County will be able to get some disaster relief this week after a deadly tornado swept through the area last week.
The Red Cross of Missouri said a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will take place at the Bollinger County Health Center in Marble Hill for those needing assistance.
"MARC's are a one-stop shops that pull together a variety of recovery resources for disaster survivors," The Red Cross of Missouri said in a tweet.
Anyone impacted by the recent storm may receive services and information.
Governor Mike Parson also announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will also conduct joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in Bollinger County.
The damage assessments will determine if the area is eligible for low-interest disaster loans to assist homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits affected by the EF-2 tornado.
“Last week, severe storms and a deadly tornado swept through Bollinger County, devastating a community and claiming the lives of five Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “SEMA’s regional coordinators have been on the ground helping local emergency managers document extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, and businesses. Volunteers are working hard to help their neighbors, but there’s a clear need for assistance to help families and businesses recover. The First Lady and I continue to pray for the community and for the families who lost loved ones.”
Parson said in a release those who have experienced flood and storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency. He also said additional joint damage assessments can be conducted if additional information is documented locally.
Parson stated the MARC is coordinated by SEMA's Emergency Human Services team and is there to help assist families impacted by the storms.
The services at MARC will include emergency clean-up supplies, legal services, food stamp replacement services, emergency financial assistance and more.
Those affected are asked to bring proof of address.
Meals will also be provided.
This will take place at the Bollinger County Health Center at 107 Hwy. 51 North, Marble Hill, MO 63764 on Wednesday, April 12th from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 13th from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.