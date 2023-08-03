Missouri's National Veterans Memorial to observe Agent Orange Awareness Day

 Skip to main content
.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial is set to observe Agent Orange Awareness Day on August 10th.

August 10th marks the day in 1961 when the substance was first used in Vietnam. This day is set aside to pay tribute to those who were exposed to the deadly compound.

The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial will color the lighting at the monuments orange.

"In 1979, President Jimmy Carter signed off on a Department of Veterans Affairs study of Agent Orange; legislation known as the Agent Orange Act was signed into law in 1991. The Blue Water Navy Veterans Act of 2019 expanded the criteria for Agent Orange exposure to include those stationed on ships off the coast of Vietnam during the conflict," Missouri's National Veterans Memorial said in a release.

The public is invited to join the event on August 10th as they honor and pay respect to those who were affected by the Agent Orange exposure.

During the day, there will be information displayed about Agent Orange on the grounds of the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial.

The wall, along with other monuments will be "going orange" at dusk. Orange candles will also be available between 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. for those wanting to light one in memory of a loved one lost to the effects of Agent Orange.

Refreshments will also be available by Girl Scout Troop 72067 and Perry County Health System.

For more information, you may visit their website.

