Missouri's National Veterans Memorial to observe Agent Orange Awareness Day

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial is set to observe Agent Orange Awareness Day on August 10th.
August 10th marks the day in 1961 when the substance was first used in Vietnam. This day is set aside to pay tribute to those who were exposed to the deadly compound.
The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial will color the lighting at the monuments orange.
"In 1979, President Jimmy Carter signed off on a Department of Veterans Affairs study of Agent Orange; legislation known as the Agent Orange Act was signed into law in 1991. The Blue Water Navy Veterans Act of 2019 expanded the criteria for Agent Orange exposure to include those stationed on ships off the coast of Vietnam during the conflict," Missouri's National Veterans Memorial said in a release.
The public is invited to join the event on August 10th as they honor and pay respect to those who were affected by the Agent Orange exposure.
During the day, there will be information displayed about Agent Orange on the grounds of the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial.
The wall, along with other monuments will be "going orange" at dusk. Orange candles will also be available between 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. for those wanting to light one in memory of a loved one lost to the effects of Agent Orange.
Refreshments will also be available by Girl Scout Troop 72067 and Perry County Health System.
For more information, you may visit their website.