JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (WSIL) -- Missouri's first black bear hunting season opens Monday.
The season runs October 18-27 and is restricted to Missouri residents.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) issued 400 permits, with a total harvest quota of 40 bears.
“A bear-hunting season in our state will provide opportunities for Missourians to participate in the sustainable harvest of this valuable wildlife species,” said MDC Bear Biologist Laura Conlee. “As our black bear population continues to grow, a highly regulated hunting season will be an essential part of population management into the future. The timing and length of the season, allowed hunting methods, and a limited permit allocation coupled with a limited harvest quota will ensure a sustainable harvest of our growing bear population.”
Missouri has a growing bear population, with an estimated 600 to 1000 black bears, mainly found in the southern half of the state. Missouri's bear range is expanding, and bear numbers are increasing each year by approximately 9% and are expected to double in less than 10 years.
MDC has established three Bear Management Zones in southern Missouri and will issue annual permit numbers and harvest quotas for each of the three zones.