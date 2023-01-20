Missouri Treasurer returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Unclaimed property worth more than $1 million dollars was returned to a Missouri resident, setting a new record for reaching the milestone.
Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek's administration returned a total of $1.762,243.74 in the first three days, with one of the claims reaching over the $1 million dollar mark alone.
The previous record in reaching the $1 million milestone was nine days set in 2019.
“As State Treasurer I am excited to return as much unclaimed property to rightful owners as I can. I encourage all Missourians to visit our website showmemoney.com and see if you, your family or business has unclaimed property,” Treasurer Malek said. “I am looking forward to being able to work with a dedicated staff to return millions more dollars to Missourians during my administration.”
Most Unclaimed Property consists of uncashed checks, bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned.