Missouri State Senator asks MSHSAA to find resolution in Cooter basketball game error

COOTER, MO (WSIL) -- A controversial outcome at a high school basketball game has got the attention of state officials as one senator asks the state basketball association for a better resolution.
Missouri State Senator District 25 Jason Bean recently sent a letter to the Missouri State High School Activities Association in regards to an error in a matchup that led to a controversial ending.
The game was the Boys Basketball Class 2 State Quarterfinals in Farmington, Missouri, between the Cooter High School basketball team and the basketball team from Principia High School on March 3, 2023.
The winner of the game was awarded to Principia with a score of 46-43. A game that went into overtime.
Senator Bean states in his letter there was a scoring error, a discrepancy of two points in regulation that resulted in the game going into overtime.
"The final of that game resulted in overtime victory awarded to Principia School by a score of 46-43, however by admission of the Missouri State High School Activities Association & scoring table officials, video footage clearly shows a scoring error," Bean stated in a letter to MSHSAA. "As we now know, the discrepancy at hand is a 2 point difference that resulted in Cooter having a legitimate win at the conclusion of regular play, and Principia (after scoring error) achieving victory in overtime."
Senator Bean also commended the hard work and effort by the Principia School team as he said neither team or coaches wanted the game to end under these circumstances.
Included in Beans' letter he stated, "The issue I wish to offer input on is in regard to the response and decision MSHSAA provided for this matter. The decision letter, MSHSAA cites that 'When the information (score) does not match, there are protocols in place for on-site review that includes the scoring table personnel, scorebooks from both competing teams and game referees'."
He continues, "This policy doesn't appear to be impractical, however, it has been brought to the attention of my office that the bookkeeper for Cooter High School was not provided a seat at the official score table, and was told there wasn't room for them. It is my understating that the practice of preventing bookkeepers from competing schools away from the official score table is not customary, and certainly shouldn't have occurred at a MSHAA sanctioned event."
Senator Bean also stated the Cooter High School bookkeeper set up at a makeshift table using a chair in the bleachers away from the official score table. He said this inhibits the ability to follow the NFHS protocol for on-site review in a timely manner.
"I raise question regarding this policy as the bookkeeper for Cooter High School has over 25 years' experience and it stands to reason that legitimate circumstances surrounding the decision ultimately made of MSHAA, may not have factored in all elements of the situation," Bean said in the letter.
He then concludes the letter with stating he hopes the schools can come to an agreement to settle the matter in a fair manner and encourages MSHSAA to exhaust all efforts to finding a resolution.
"Make no mistake, this is about the kids," Senator Bean said in the letter. "Cooter High and Principia High both deserve better."