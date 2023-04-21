Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo scheduled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- An all day event is planned in Cape Girardeau focusing on exhibits and educational programs in regards to the upcoming solar eclipse expected in the area next year.
The VisitCape event is called the Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo to be held at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau on July 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost for this event is free with pre-registration or $3 at the door.
There will be more than 80 exhibits, educational programs and activities planned for the event.
The exhibits will feature schools, businesses and organizations discussing plans for the day of the eclipse, displays by experts, where to stay and more.
There will also be educational stations where children can engage in activities in regards to the various concepts related to astronomy, weather, eclipses and other sciences.
There will also be two expert speakers there, including a visit from NASA, covering safe viewing techniques, weather predictions, how to take photos of the eclipse and more.
Other activities will be on hand as well, including door prizes and free solar eclipse glasses.
For more information, you can go here.