Missouri Senate confirms new Highway & Transportation Commissioners

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Two new Missouri Highway & Transportation Commissioners have been confirmed by the Missouri Senate.
The new commissioners are Warren Erdman and Brian Treece.
Erdman is the Kansas City Southern (KCS) executive vice president-administration and corporate affairs. He joined KCS in 1997 and served as chief of staff to U.S. Senator Christopher S. "Kit" Bond prior to KCS.
Erdman also served former Governors John Ashcroft in 1985 and Kit Bond in 1981. He also serves on the executive committee and board of directors of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Treece was the mayor of Columbia, Missouri and elected in 2016. He was re-elected in 2019. When he was mayor, he worked with local, state and federal officials to secure $500 million in public infrastructure improvements, including the new I-70 Rocheport Bridge and Columbia Regional Airport Terminal.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member citizens’ board that governs the Missouri Department of Transportation. Commission members are appointed to staggered six-year terms by the governor and are confirmed by the Missouri Senate. No more than three members may be of the same political party.
Other members of the Commission are Chairman Robert G. Brinkmann, Defiance; Vice Chairman Gregg C. Smith, Clinton; Terry L. Ecker, Elmo; and W. Dustin Boatwright, Cape Girardeau.
