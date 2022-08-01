Missouri Primary election 2022

(WSIL) -- Voters in Missouri will head to the polls Tuesday for their primary election.
Polls statewide open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you need to know where to vote click here.
Missouri now requires an ID to vote. Some acceptable forms of ID include:
- Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;
- Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;
- Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
If you do not possess any of these forms of identification, but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot.
Your provisional ballot will count if: (1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID; or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.
If you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive a stub from your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.
A few major races are on the ballot:
U.S. Senate Seat
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring, leaving his Senate seat vacant. The republican ballot has 21 candidates, including former Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Congressman Billy Long. 11 Democrats are vying for the seat including Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.
House District 8
Congressman Jason Smith is running for re-election against Jacob Turner on the Republican ballot.
Missouri Auditor
In the race for Missouri auditor, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for the republican nomination. He faces Rep. David Gregory for the spot.
On the local ballots, residents in Scott Found will be deciding on a one-half of 1% sales tax, according to the Standard Democrat. The money will be used for operational costs for the county's emergency 911 phone and dispatch services.
Over in Ripley County, the Prospect News reports voters will decide on a one-half of 1% sales tax for general revenue and expenses related to public safety. This could include construction and operations of the jail and sheriff's department, and salary for a prosecuting attorney.