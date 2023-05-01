Missouri judge pauses enforcement of limits on gender-affirming care for trans youth and adults for 15 days

Missouri's limits on gender-affirming care for minors and adults in the state will be paused for two weeks, a state judge ruled Monday.
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo's order means that, for now, some of the nation's widest-reaching limits on gender-affirming care will be paused as she considers whether to block them for a longer period as a legal challenge plays out.
The judge set a hearing for May 11 on the request for a preliminary injunction brought by trans Missourians and health care providers against the restrictions issued last month by Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
The restrictions were set to go into effect last Thursday, but Ribaudo temporarily blocked enforcement of them to give herself more time to consider the issue before making a ruling Monday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.