Missouri investigators narrow down source of explosion, give update on victims

WYATT, MO (WSIL) -- The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is providing an update on a house explosion that killed 1 and injured 9 Monday.
The victims of the explosion are in various hospitals/burn units across the Midwest. 2 of the 9 victims are in critical condition are fighting for their lives. The other seven are in stable condition. The victims range from 6-months-old to mid-20s.
A man in his 20s died from the incident, that took place just after 7 a.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled later this week to determine the exact cause of death.
Police arrived to the scene to find the house up in flames after a reported explosion.
Investigators determined the cause of the explosion is from propane gas that filled the home. The leak is narrowed down to the gas cook stove or a gas water heater. It is unknown at this time what ignited the gas.
This is being ruled an accident, but the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office said this is not drug related and no foul play is suspected.
In the State of Missouri there are less than 10 residences that explode from gas leaks annually. There are several different ways to prevent this from happening.
- If you smell an odor of rotten eggs or a gassy smell, Leave the building and, at a safe distance, call the utility company or emergency services and report the gas leak. Do not go back into the building until the gas company tells you it is safe to do so.
- If you smell or detect natural gas/propane gas, do not open a window. Do not do anything that could create a spark, including using the telephone, plugging in, or unplugging an appliance or using a match.
- Check the stove: If it's safe, walk over to your stove and make sure all your burners are turned off. It's a common mistake: Someone bumps into the stove, and the gas is accidentally turned on.
- Check other gas appliances: (Stove, water heaters, HVAC systems, Heaters, etc.) Periodically check these appliances for leaks, not working correctly, etc. When in doubt, contact a certified technician to check these appliances.
- Purchase fire, carbon monoxide, natural/propane gas detectors for your residence to alert you if there is a danger.
If you have propane gas, check out levels at the tank every week. Make sure there is not an over usage of propane.
The following is an average monthly usage in gallons:
- Propane Furnace: 80 gallons
- Hot Water Heater: 20 gallons
- Propane Fireplace: 16 gallons
- Propane Stove Ranges: 3 gallons
- Propane Clothes Dryers: 1.5 gallons
If you smell gas in your home, leave immediately then call 911 and report the incident. Do not use your cell phone or landline phone inside the residence.