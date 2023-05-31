Missouri governor signs Executive Order declaring drought alert

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an Executive Order declaring a drought alert in the state.
Parson signed Executive Order 23-05 on Wednesday. This order declares a drought alert in the State of Missouri with the Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan.
"With the summer months fast approaching, we want to be proactive to help mitigate the impacts of drought conditions we are experiencing," Governor Parson said. "Missouri farmers and ranchers often bear the brunt of the consequences of drought, and we are already starting to see early effects on crops and livestock. While we cannot control the weather, we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate the strain drought causes for our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains."
This alert helps direct state agencies to work together to provide resources for assistance where needed.
Parson's office stated the Executive Order directs the Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Dru Buntin, to activate Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee and requests that all Missouri and federal agencies participate as needed.
The governor said the committee's first meeting will be held next Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m.
Executive Order 23-05 will expire on December 1, 2023, unless otherwise extended. To view the Order, you can find that here.
For more information on this, you can find that here.