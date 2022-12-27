Missouri Dept. of Conservation suggests ways to "regift" live trees to nature

(WSIL) -- After the holidays, you can carry on the benefits of live Christmas trees in many conservation-friendly ways by re-gifting them back to nature.
The Missouri Department of Conservation says they can be recycled to benefit the environment, wildlife and even people.
“Most live trees can be chipped and turned into mulch, which you can use to return organic matter to the soil,” said MDC Community Forester Mark Grueber. “As the mulch breaks down, it helps keep soil moist and cool during the summer and warmer during the winter.”
Along the same lines, gardeners can cut boughs and branches from their trees and place over perennial beds to help protect from frost and snow. Pine needles are very moisture and mold-resistant, thanks to their waxy qualities.
Used Christmas trees can also give a holiday gift to wildlife, according to Grueber. “They are great for habitat – place them in a quiet corner of your yard to provide cover for wildlife or stand them up and place bird feeders on them for winter feeding,” he recommended. Those with property might also use the used trees to build brush piles for wildlife.
Property owners can sink used trees into their ponds to help create homes for fish. The trees benefit some of the most popular species that anglers like to pursue, including largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish and crappie.
Since these fish typically spawn in shallow water, MDC recommends tying the tree to a cement block and submerging it at a depth of four-to-seven feet.
Of course, you do need to remove all traces of decorations, tinsel, or garlands.
Something absolutely not to do with a Christmas tree, though, is burn it in the fireplace. Evergreen needles contain nitrogen and substances called terpenes, which are highly toxic when burned, making the smoke unsafe to breath. Burning coniferous trees can also build up flammable, corrosive creosotes on the inside of a chimney. Finally, evergreen needles might cause sparks, and a fire danger in your home.