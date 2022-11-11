 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Light snow tonight into Saturday morning...

A system will spread light snow across the region tonight into
Saturday morning. Warm ground temperatures should prevent much in
the way of accumulations. However, a dusting to a half an inch is
possible, primarily on elevated surfaces. Travel impacts are not
anticipated at this time due to warm pavement temperatures.

Much colder temperatures will be moving into the region as well
with wind chills falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday
morning.

Missouri asks for comments on rules/regulations for recreational marijuana

  • 0
Missouri marijuana

(WSIL) -- Less than two days after Missouri voters decided to legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 & older, the state health department is asking for comments on rules and regulations for the program.

The Department of Health and Senior Services has already published the first draft of the program rules. 

Comment period is open until Nov. 25 and the rules for comment can be found here. 

Along with making marijuana legal for those 21 and older, the amendment expunges records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.

Advocates and leaders are hoping sales will begin early next year. Medical marijuana is already legal in Missouri. 

Tags

Recommended for you