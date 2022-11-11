Missouri asks for comments on rules/regulations for recreational marijuana

(WSIL) -- Less than two days after Missouri voters decided to legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 & older, the state health department is asking for comments on rules and regulations for the program.
The Department of Health and Senior Services has already published the first draft of the program rules.
Comment period is open until Nov. 25 and the rules for comment can be found here.
Along with making marijuana legal for those 21 and older, the amendment expunges records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.
Advocates and leaders are hoping sales will begin early next year. Medical marijuana is already legal in Missouri.