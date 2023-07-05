Man injured after hitting deer with motorcycle and flipping over

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A man was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer which caused the vehicle to flip over.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Trevor McDonald, 23 of Poplar Bluff, was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson along Butler County Road 421 north of Poplar Bluff on Tuesday.
It happened at around 7:53 p.m. when McDonald hit a deer in the road, causing the motorcycle to flip over.
MSHP said McDonald has moderate injuries and was taken to the Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital.
The motorcycle ended up having extensive damage to it.