Man arrested after failed burglary attempt at laundromat in New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Police have released video of a man falling though the ceiling at a local laundromat in a burglary investigation.
The New Madrid Police Department posted on their Facebook page a video of a man they say was crawling though the ceiling to get to the office when he fell through the ceiling tiles and onto the floor in a laundromat.
Police said this man and other person were initially arrested Wednesday morning in relation to this burglary investigation.
Since then, one person has been released while the other is awaiting charges in the Mississippi County Jail.