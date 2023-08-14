 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston,
Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms continue to move through the watch
area this morning. This slow moving area of storms may
persist over the same areas long enough to cause local flash
flooding. Persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
will likely lead to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Major flooding in Bollinger County. Water rescues in Glenallen area

  • Updated
  • 0

GLENALLEN, Mo. -- Major flooding occurred throughout Bollinger County causing people to be trapped in their homes Monday morning.

One official there tells us flooding is widespread in the Marble Hill and Glenallen area.

Ruthanne Cable took photos of flooding in the Glenallen area which shows cars and homes flooded due to the heavy rain. One of the homes she said was her own which she was able to escape from.

Glenallen flooding car

Glenallen flooding

Emergency personnel are out on scene.

This area received multiple inches of rain during the early morning hours on Monday.

Bollinger County Flooding

We will have more information as it becomes available. 

