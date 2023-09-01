Local sheriff's office terminates deputy, another reprimanded after dog killed case

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A deputy has been terminated and another official reprimanded, after an ongoing investigation into a dog which was killed in Stoddard County.
The Stoddard County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying they were in the process of an investigation into the killing of a dog on August 27, when they decided to terminate the deputy's employment from the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office immediately.
The statement was signed by the Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner which states "the deputy who responded to the call did not act appropriately during the performance of his duties."
The statement also detailed there was a supervising Corporal who didn't properly supervise the deputy, and offer proper guidance on this call as well. Because of this, "the supervising Corporal has been reprimanded, placed on unpaid administrative leave, and demoted from his position as Corporal."
Furthermore, the statement also said the sheriff hasn't received official communication from the Missouri State Highway Patrol about the independent investigation into this matter.
This incident will be forwarded to the Stoddard County Prosecutor's Office for review.