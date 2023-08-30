Local sheriff asks state police for help in injured dog incident involving county employee

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A local sheriff's office is looking for help from state police in looking into an incident involving a deputy and an injured dog.
The Stoddard County Sheriff's Office sent a letter to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, requesting them to look into a potential criminal incident within their county government.
The incident they told state police about was when a deputy responded to a residence in regards to an injured dog which was later euthanized.
Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Heffner stated in the note...
Dear Col. Olson,
I respectfully request, from your agency, an independent investigation regarding a potential criminal situation involving an incident within our County Government. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Sunday August 27, 2023 about an injured dog that was later euthanized. Several concerns have been raised about the handling of this call and accusations have been made about criminal wrongdoing. I feel the alleged criminal accusation would be a conflict for our office to investigate. We would appreciate if your agency would conduct the investigation independently due to the conflict.
Thank You