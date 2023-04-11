Leaders break ground on new airport terminal in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Area leaders broke ground on a terminal building at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday.
Community, city and aviation leaders joined together at 10 a.m. and placed their shovels in the ground at the site right by where the existing terminal sits.
Construction for the new 20,000-square-foot terminal passenger building will begin this spring.
Some work for the new terminal has already been completed including topographic surveys, utility locates and coordination with stakeholders.
The terminal project is anticipated to be completed by June of 2024.