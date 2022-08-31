 Skip to main content
Kennett, MO arrest under review after suspect dies on way to the hospital

KENNETT, MO (WSIL) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing a local arrest after the suspect died during transport to the hospital. 

On Thursday, Kennett Police Officers were arrested 59-year-old Derrick J. Harrell for several outstanding warrants. 

During the arrest, Harrell fled into a vacant home and a canine was utilized to bring Harrell into custody. 

Officers contacted EMS who cleared Harrell to be transported to the hospital for dog bite treatment. While being transported, Harrell experienced a medical event and died. 

The arrest is currently being reviewed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

