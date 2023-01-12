Kennett Fire Department buys new safety vests thanks to grant

KENNETT, MO (WSIL) -- A local fire department gets some added protection thanks to the help of a grant.
Kennett Fire Department purchased 10 new body armor vests with the help of a grant from HeroFundUSA.
Kennett Fire Assistant Chief Tyler Roberts said the new vests will help first responders in hazardous situations.
"It really is good knowing all people here have that added protection," Roberts said.
Roberts said they respond to a variety of different types of service calls. He said these vests are stab resistant which will keep their crew safe and gives them some peace of mind.
The grant from HeroFundUSA was a 50/50 match in which the fire department was awarded $3,258. Roberts said they matched that amount for a total of $6,516 to buy the 10 vests.
He said each crew member on shift will be able to use these vests as they respond to service calls.
Roberts is thankful for the support from HeroFundUSA.
"It was a real pleasure and streamline process with HeroFundUSA," Roberts said.