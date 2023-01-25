Juvenile arrested after school threat in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID, MO (WSIL) -- A juvenile has been detained and arrested following a threat towards a school in New Madrid County.
According to the New Madrid County R1 School District's Facebook page, school officials there were alerted about a threatening social media post made by a student at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The threat was directed towards New Madrid County High School Staff members.
The school stated the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, New Madrid Police Department and New Madrid City Juvenile Office were immediately involved and resolved the matter quickly and assertively.
At 7:47 a.m., a juvenile was taken into custody. The school said charges for the juvenile are pending.
"Everyone acted fast and worked together to quickly resolve the issue," New Madrid County School District said in the Facebook post. "We appreciate everyone who assisted in this effort."