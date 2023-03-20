Iron County Sheriff's Attorney Releases Statement After Sheriff's Arrest

CLAYTON, MO (WSIL) -- A statement has been sent to News 3 from the attorney of a southeast Missouri sheriff who was recently arrested for multiple criminal charges.
The Crocker Law Firm, LLC, released a press release stating an investigation of Iron County officials thwarted by criminal charges against Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett.
The statement reads as follows...
"In February 2023, Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett received information about two Iron County elected officials who may have engaged in a pattern of conduct which, if substantiated, could result in ethical and criminal violations. These elected officials hold positions of significant weight and authority in Iron County.
Through unknown means, officials apparently discovered the investigation which was still in its infancy. A critical component of Sheriff Burkett's investigation would require a comprehensive review of CCTV footage from stationary cameras in and around the Iron County Courthouse.
Subsequently, Sheriff Burkett was told that Iron County Commissioners were demanding access to the camera system and camera footage in an effort to diminish his control of these files. Sheriff Burkett was immediately suspicious. It was clear that interested parities, potentially including those in his investigation, were attempting to remove cameras and video files under his lawful control.
Sheriff Burkett expressed concerns that their forcible attempt to gain access to these records was violative of his own department policies and Missouri statutes pertaining to public records requests. He also firmly believed that this was an attempt to snuff out the new investigation.
Sheriff Burkett received an email response from the Iron County Prosecuting Attorney, here serving in a dual role as the County Counselor, which stated, 'the Iron County Commission will be sending someone to access the surveillance equipment and the recording equipment." The Iron County Prosecutor also provided a questionable legal opinion by advising Sheriff Burkett, "This is not a violation of the law." Again, Sheriff Burkett denied access to these records.
Sheriff Burkett notified the Iron County Commissioners of the conflict of interest the Prosecuting Attorney had in this matter and requested funding to obtain outside legal counsel.
On March 10, 2023, the Iron County Prosecutor filed a civil action against the Sheriff to further the Iron County Commission's interests in obtaining the concerned surveillance system and related video files. This court filing 23IR-CC00004 is mysteriously absent from Missouri CaseNet, concealing the action from public view.
The attempt to gain control of these records conveniently corresponded with a new criminal investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. This investigation led to the recent criminal charges, the likes of which even seasoned law enforcement professionals and attorneys have never seen.
Now, a political ally of the Iron County Commissioners and Prosecuting Attorney is in charge of the Sheriff's Office. This same individual, along with the Iron County Prosecutor, were instrumental in the 2022 effort (22IR-CC0003) to take control of the Sheriff's Office while Sheriff Burkett was hospitalized with a severe Covid-19 infection.
Additional information will be provided in the coming days and weeks."
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was arrested on March 16, part of an investigation where four people were taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Burkett pleaded not guilty in an initial arraignment hearing held on Thursday, March 16, in Washington County. His next court date is a bond reduction hearing scheduled for March 22 at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Tony Dorsett at the Washington County Courthouse.