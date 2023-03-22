Iron County Sheriff, 2 others in court for bond reduction hearings

POTOSI, MO (WSIL) -- Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey L. Burkett, along with two others were in court on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation involving a kidnapping plot.
A total of four people were arrested last week in this investigation which include Burkett, 46, of Des Arc, Deputy Chase R. Bresnahan, 31, Donald R. Gaston, 62, of Caledonia, MO, and Deputy Matthew A. Cozad, 39, of Bixby, MO.
Burkett, Cozad and Gaston were all in court on Wednesday for a bond reduction hearing.
Burkett appeared in court via webex in front of Washington County Judge Tony Dorsett. His bond was reduced to $250,000 cash with the same conditions as before.
Cozad also appeared in front of Judge Dorsett via webex. His bond was reduced to $150,000 with the same conditions as before as well.
Gaston appeared in front of Judge Dorsett via webex on Wednesday as well. His bond reduction was denied and remains at $400,000 cash only.
Burkett's next court date is scheduled for April 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.
Cozad's next court date is scheduled for April 26, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.
Gaston's next court date is scheduled for April 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.
Chase R. Bresnahan is in court for a bond reduction hearing scheduled for March 23 at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Tony Dorsett at the Washington County Courthouse.
Jeffery L. Burkett, 46, of Des Arc, MO, has been charged with the following:
- Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Attempted kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, terrorizing first degree (Class C felony)
- Accessory to stalking first degree, first offense (Class E felony)
- Stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)
- Obtain criminal history record information under false pretense (Class A misdemeanor)
- Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)
- Making false report (Class B misdemeanor)
Online court records show a warrant was ordered for Burkett with probable cause and filed by Tony Dorsett.
Chase R. Bresnahan, 31, of Centerville, MO, has been charged with the following:
- Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Obtain criminal history record information under false pretense (Class A misdemeanor)
- Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)
- Stalking first degree, first offense (Class E felony)
- Stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)
Donald R. Gaston, 62, of Caledonia, MO, has been charged with the following:
- Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B felony)
- Attempted parental kidnapping by detain/conceal child’s whereabouts for 120 days or more (Class C felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C/ felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C felony)
- Stalking first degree, first offense (Class E felony)
- Stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)
- Making false report (Class B misdemeanor)
Matthew A. Cozad, 39, of Bixby, MO, has been charged with the following:
- Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)
- Accessory to stalking first degree, first offense (Class E felony)
- Accessory to stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)
This case is being prosecuted by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John Jones and Washington County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Aponte.