Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Poplar Bluff involving an officer Tuesday morning.
Poplar Bluff Police Department stated in a release at approximately 8:09 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North 11th Street in regards to a man walking in the area with blood on him.
Once officers arrived on scene, they found the man walking in the 700 block of North 12th Street, covered in blood and with what appeared to be a knife in his hand.
The release states the man was using the knife to harm himself. The man then charged at the officers who then fired their weapons at the man and hitting him.
The release said the man was then taken to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.
The officers at the scene were not injured.
The three officers involved in the incident have been placed on administration leave, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department release.
The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E was requested to investigate the shooting incident.
The highway patrol also states they are investigating the incident in a separate release. They also said officers discharged their weapons and hit the person.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.
