Inmate injured after leaping from moving patrol car in an escape attempt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- An inmate was injured after jumping from a moving patrol car in an escape attempt in Cape Girardeau County.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said they were transporting an inmate from a local hospital to the sheriff's office in a patrol car on April 26. The inmate was in the front passenger seat, secured in a four-point restraint and wearing a seatbelt in the vehicle.
While the patrol car was traveling north on I-55, the deputy saw the inmate unbuckle the seatbelt.
The sheriff's office said before the deputy was able to pull over safely, the inmate reached over and unlocked the door and attempted to jump out of the patrol car while it was still in motion on the interstate.
The deputy immediately slowed down and grabbed the back collar of the inmate's clothes at the same time. This prevented the inmate from falling out of the moving patrol car, the sheriff's office said.
While continuing to slow down, the deputy's grip broke and the inmate then jumped from the patrol car.
After the deputy fully stopped, he found the inmate laying in the roadway with minor road rash-type injuries. Shortly after, an ambulance then took the inmate for medical treatment.