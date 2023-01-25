I-57 bridge to be replaced in Mississippi County

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- A bridge spanning across I-57 in Mississippi County is set to be replaced.
Crews with MoDOT Southeast District are slated to begin the replacement project of the Route B bridge near Bertrand that spans over Interstate 57.
Weather permitting, crews will begin working on the bridge project on Monday, February 13th. The completion of this project is anticipated to be Friday, June 30th.
Workers will close Route B leading up to the overpass in both directions. Traffic will use the interchange ramps from northbound I-57 to travel south on Route B or from southbound I-57 to travel north on Route B.
There will be impacts to I-57 traffic during the demolition of the Route B bridge and as the beams are set for the new bridge.
Minimum impacts to traffic on I-57 will be felt during the construction phase.
Upon completion, the new bridge will raise the vertical clearance for traffic on I-57. Roundabouts will also be constructed on both sides of the new Route B bridge.
In a release, MoDOT states roundabouts are known to result in calmer traffic while still allowing traffic to flow efficiently.
This bridge is also part of the
Missouri Department of Transportation’s Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project, which will improve 17 bridges throughout Southeast Missouri. Completion of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project is anticipated on or before Dec. 31, 2023. The design-build project website is available at https://www.modot.org/bootheel-bridge-bundle.
This bridge is also included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or Travis Slayton, project manager for the Robertson Contractors Team, at (573) 785-0880.