I-55 SB lanes shut down north of Perryville due to crash

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities are urging motorists to avoid traveling southbound on I-55 near the 133 mile marker in Perry County after a crash.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office in Missouri said the road has been shut down since the crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash involved two semi-tractor trailer vehicles. One of these vehicles caught fire during the incident.

The Perry County Sheriff said the roadway is closed until further notice.

Motorists are asked to detour south around by taking the Brewer exit at the 135 mile marker.

Emergency crews are still on scene as of 5 p.m.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

