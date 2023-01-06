Human Trafficking Plagues Missouri Travel Corridors

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants you to be aware of the ongoing concerns for human trafficking.
MoDOT has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and law enforcements across the state to combat the crime of human trafficking across Missouri.
“Human trafficking remains a growing concern in Missouri, particularly along the interstate corridors,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “That makes uniting the efforts of everyone in the transportation sector of vital importance in combatting this rapidly expanding criminal enterprise.”
Director McKenna signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge in 2018, committing MoDOT to providing specialized training to employees about the common indicators of human trafficking. Also, it details how to report potential cases while raising public awareness of human trafficking issues impacting our state and nation.
“MoDOT workers, the Highway Patrol and commercial trucking allies are all on the front lines when it comes to combatting this horrific crime,” McKenna said. “It is vital that we continue to educate everyone on ways to recognize the signs of human trafficking and to know how to report any suspicious activity as they work and travel on one of the busiest transportation hubs in the country.”
There were 240 human trafficking cases reported in Missouri in 2021 according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, MoDOT said in a press release.
MoDOT said it has provided public information about human trafficking and continues to train employees about the common indicators of human trafficking and how to report potential cases.
If you would like more information on MoDOT's efforts, you can go here or contact the MoDOT Human Resources office at 573-526-7644.