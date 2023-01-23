Human remains found in Portageville warehouse

PORTAGEVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating human remains found in a warehouse in Portageville over the weekend.
Investigators with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department were first notified about some human remains found in a warehouse in Portageville from the Portageville Police Department on Sunday.
New Madrid County investigators went to the scene and met up with local officers and were able to identify the remains as Butch W. Swofford.
In a release from the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, Swofford went missing on November 25, 2020 and was last seen walking near the fire department on Baker Avenue in Portageville.
The cause of the death is not being released at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24th at 1:30 p.m.