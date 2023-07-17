 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 505 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             GALLATIN              HARDIN
JACKSON               JOHNSON               MASSAC
POPE                  PULASKI               SALINE
UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO, CARBONDALE,
CHARLESTON, CLINTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, JONESBORO, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY,
MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA,
AND WICKLIFFE.

House explosion near St. Louis injures 3 adults and 2 children

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- An explosion at a home in St. Charles has resulted in five people injured and taken to the hospital.

The St. Charles Fire Department posted on their Facebook page some photos of the incident which show the house engulfed in flames.

Fire crews arrived quickly to a home in the 500-block of Transit where they said five people have life-threatening injuries, St. Charles Fire Department said in the Facebook post.

Of the injured, three are adults and two are children. A pet dog was also injured in the explosion.

Fire crews got out their hoses and sprayed the home with water to knock down the flames as quickly as they could. The fire department said around 4 p.m. the fire has been contained.

Assisting St. Charles Fire Department was the Robertson and Central County Fire Protection Districts, Saint Charles County Ambulance District and the Saint Charles Police Department.

The St. Charles Fire Department said the investigation continues.

Tags

Recommended for you