House explosion near St. Louis injures 3 adults and 2 children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- An explosion at a home in St. Charles has resulted in five people injured and taken to the hospital.
The St. Charles Fire Department posted on their Facebook page some photos of the incident which show the house engulfed in flames.
Fire crews arrived quickly to a home in the 500-block of Transit where they said five people have life-threatening injuries, St. Charles Fire Department said in the Facebook post.
Of the injured, three are adults and two are children. A pet dog was also injured in the explosion.
Fire crews got out their hoses and sprayed the home with water to knock down the flames as quickly as they could. The fire department said around 4 p.m. the fire has been contained.
Assisting St. Charles Fire Department was the Robertson and Central County Fire Protection Districts, Saint Charles County Ambulance District and the Saint Charles Police Department.
The St. Charles Fire Department said the investigation continues.