Home severely damaged from fire in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A home was severely damaged from a fire late Thursday night in Sikeston.
Firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire in the 300-block of Luther Street.
Sikeston DPS said as the first units arrived on scene, there were heavy flames coming from the home.
Crews then started extinguishing the fire. DPS said due to the size and rapid growth inside the home, the residence was severely effected by the fire.
The fire reportedly started in the kitchen and spread from there.
Sikeston DPS said nobody was hurt in the fire.
Scott County Rural Fire Department and Morehouse Fire Department assisted fighting the fire.