Home hit by bullets after shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police are investigating a home hit by bullets after reports of shots being fired in Cape Girardeau on Monday.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said they first received a report of some shots fired by Shot Spotter in the area of Bloomfield Rd. and Sheridan Dr. at 2:58 p.m.
While police were responding, they received another alert of shots fired in the 1600-block of Good Hope Street two minutes after the first report.
When officers got there, they found evidence of shots that were fired.
They also said a vehicle hit a stop sign in the area of Minnesota and Good Hope streets while leaving the area around this time.
In the 1700-block of Good Hope, police found a home that had been struck by bullets.
They said no injuries have been reported with this incident but the case is still under investigation.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department urges anyone that may have seen anything in this incident to report it to police at 573-335-6621. You may also report anonymous by calling 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.