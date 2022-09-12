Governor Parson visits road project in southeast Missouri

(WSIL) -- Governor Mike Parson made a stop in southeast Missouri Monday to tour a local road project.
The governor was in New Madrid County checking out the double bridge project on Route 162 between Portageville and Gideon.
Governor Parson touted the state's 'Focus on Bridges' program, which sets out to repair and replace 250 of some of the worst bridges across the state.
In a social media post the governor said, "Investments in infrastructure don’t just mean smoother roads and better internet access, but it means economic development opportunities and growth for our state."