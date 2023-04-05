Gov. Parson: "Weeks, months to recover" after 5 killed in Glen Allen tornado

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. -- UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. - Missouri Governor Parson toured the small Bollinger County community of Glen Allen after a possible EF2 tornado killed five people early on Wednesday.
In a press conference, Parson stated the area would take "weeks, months to recover".
A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman said there were a total of five dead, five injured as a result of the storm. He also said there were a total of 87 structures that were damaged with 12 of them completely destroyed.
Parson also stated President Biden called him on Wednesday offering support.
"The President of the United States called me. Wanted to make sure all the people knew he was thinking about them, anything he can do to help," Parson said in a press conference.
The deadly tornado ripped through the Glen Allen community, staying on the ground for miles.
"There's a lot of work to be done here," Parson said. "Today is about the families, it's about the loved ones, and picking up the pieces."
1:50 p.m. - The US National Weather Service in Paducah Survey Team reports preliminary findings show a high end EF2 tornado damage in the Glen Allen area of Bollinger County.
Estimated winds peak at around 130 mph.
12:05 p.m. - Missouri State Highway Patrol tells News 3 there have been five confirmed fatalities after a tornado stuck the Glen Allen community in Bollinger County Wednesday morning.
MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrot said there are more than 20 agencies that have responded assisting with recovery efforts.
Authorities are going door-to-door as part of search and rescue operations, however, Parrott said there are no reports of anyone missing at this time.
The Woodland R-4 School District has been set up for emergency personnel.
Patrol is on the scene assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts.— MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) April 5, 2023
Please avoid the area and give first responders room to operate.
This picture was taken west of Marble Hill. pic.twitter.com/vDahm5UHnI
Authorities want the public to avoid the area at this time as emergency operations continue.
8:16 a.m. - Strong storms swept through the area early Wednesday morning causing severe damage to multiple communities.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said injuries and fatalities are confirmed. MSHP said they are assisting multiple local agencies in Bollinger County with search and recovery efforts.
In Bollinger County the tornado hit near the community of Glen Allen in Bollinger County.
The National Weather Service reports multiple homes were damaged.
We've seen pictures with trees down across the roadway as well.
The tornado was on the ground for miles, sweeping through the area.
The Marble Hill First Baptist Church and Child Development Center is open for those needing support.