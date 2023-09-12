Gov. Parson selects Honorable Kelly Broniec for Missouri Supreme Court Judge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Governor Mike Parson has selected the replacement for the vacant Supreme Court of Missouri seat created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.
On Tuesday, Governor Parson selected the Honorable Kelly Broniec for Supreme Court Judge.
"Appointing someone to serve on our State’s highest Court and in such a central role to the functioning of our democracy is not something that I take lightly. Not only is Judge Broniec an exceptional jurist but she’s an even better person. She is a proud woman of faith who comes from humble beginnings and worked hard to pave her own way. We are confident that her appointment will help reshape and strengthen the Missouri Supreme Court and our judicial system as a whole," Parson stated.
Parson continued, "Throughout her career, Judge Broniec has always been a strong advocate for families and even more so for Missouri children. Her record shows that she is a fair enforcer of the law, interprets the law as written, and leaves legislating to the General Assembly. We look forward to her successful tenure on our state’s highest court for years to come."
Judge Broniec attended the press conference along with her husband and two daughters.