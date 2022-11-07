Gov. Parson going on trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Greece

(WSIL) -- From November 10 - 20, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Israel, the United Arab Emirates (the UAE), and Greece for their fourth international Trade Mission.
Israel, the UAE, and Greece are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126 million, $77 million, and $12 million in exports in 2021, respectively.
Governor Parson aims to promote Missouri's economy to gain and expand trade relationships.
“We look forward to again highlighting Missouri’s strengths to international businesses seeking to invest and grow in Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “Previous Trade Missions have been successful in strengthening global relationships that are important to our economy. Missouri is a prime business location, and we’re excited to demonstrate that to leading companies in Israel, the UAE, and Greece.”
Among the goods exported to Israel, fabricated metal and aerospace products were among those in highest demand. Communications equipment ranked highly among exports to the UAE, while scrap and paper products were the top exports to Greece.