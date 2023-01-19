Gov. Parson Establishing Master Plan on Aging

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order establishing a Master Plan on Aging on Thursday.
Parson signed Executive Order 23-01 which helps reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminates barriers to safe and healthy aging, and helps Missouri residents to age with dignity.
A recent news release from Parson's office stated there are 1.1 million Missourians over 60 years of age. The release also stated estimates suggest older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030 and will increase by 2060.
"Older Missourians have worked hard, paid their dues, and helped teach and guide the next generations of Missourians," Governor Parson said. "We want to ensure they are able to enjoy their golden years with dignity and respect. That is why we are proposing a Master Plan on Aging. Through this plan, we will develop a 10-year framework that provides a guiding vision for policies and programs to support our senior communities."
This executive order is said to call on the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), assisted by a new advisory council, to develop a Master Plan on Aging for Missouri addressing the needs and health outcomes for older adults and disabilities.
Parson's office said the DHSS is tasked with finalizing the Master Plan on Aging by December 31, 2025, along with releasing a public report.
"Our administration has always prioritized job creation, strong wages, and competitive markets for all Missourians," Governor Parson said. "Missouri needs to prepare for a restructured workforce that can include and serve older adults across the state."
To view Executive Order 23-01, you can find that here.