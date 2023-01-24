 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE... In southeast Missouri, Stoddard and Scott counties, in
southern Illinois, along and southeast of an Anna to Marion to
Carmi line, and all of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Gov. Parson activates National Guard to assist in severe winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0
1_22 snow 1.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Gov. Parson signed executive order 23-02 on Tuesday, activating the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather sweeping across Missouri.

"As always, we pray for the best but want to be prepared for the worst," Governor Parson said. "While we hope Missourians will see little disruption due to forecasted winter weather, state government and the Missouri National Guard will be on alert to assist with response efforts if the need arises. Roadways could become increasingly hazardous, and we want to urge Missourians to be prepared and avoid traveling in poor conditions."

A release from Gov. Parson's office states the Executive Order 23-02 also extends the existing State of Emergency established in Executive Order 22-08 and later modified and extended in 22-11. Liquified petroleum gas containers owned by Gygr-Gas may continue to be filled by other Missouri propane companies through February 28.

Executive Order 23-02 will expire on February 28, 2023, unless otherwise terminated or extended.

Tags

Recommended for you