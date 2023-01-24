Gov. Parson activates National Guard to assist in severe winter weather

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Gov. Parson signed executive order 23-02 on Tuesday, activating the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather sweeping across Missouri.
"As always, we pray for the best but want to be prepared for the worst," Governor Parson said. "While we hope Missourians will see little disruption due to forecasted winter weather, state government and the Missouri National Guard will be on alert to assist with response efforts if the need arises. Roadways could become increasingly hazardous, and we want to urge Missourians to be prepared and avoid traveling in poor conditions."
A release from Gov. Parson's office states the Executive Order 23-02 also extends the existing State of Emergency established in Executive Order 22-08 and later modified and extended in 22-11. Liquified petroleum gas containers owned by Gygr-Gas may continue to be filled by other Missouri propane companies through February 28.
Executive Order 23-02 will expire on February 28, 2023, unless otherwise terminated or extended.