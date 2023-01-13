Gordonville Firefighters receive PPE Donation

GORDONVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- Gordonville Fire Protection District received a generous donation to help them with getting some new personal protective equipment.
SirVent STL met with firefighters at the Gordonville Fire Protection building on Thursday to present them a check of $500 to help towards purchasing PPE for their members.
Gordonville Fire Protection District Fire Chief Michael Gentry said they are going to use the money to help purchase 11 pairs of extrication gloves for crew members.
“It was a great benefit,” Gentry said. “This will give them (firefighters) the safety they need to fully operate vehicle extrication incidents.”
SirVent STL Chimney & Venting Service is a locally owned and operated full service chimney and venting company serving the St. Louis and Southeast Missouri areas. The donation is part of their Serving Smalltown Heroes program.
Gordonville firefighters thanked them for their generous donation.