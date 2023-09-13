Glen Allen homeowners now eligible for 100% home buyout after August flooding

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. -- Families affected by the major flash flooding in August are now eligible for a 100% property buyout.

U.S. Representative Jason Smith in Southeast Missouri announced the homeowner eligibility for the property buyout through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

This program provides federal funding for those effected to help area residents to relocate their home out of flood prone areas.

Rep. Smith said the USDA NRCS will provide up to $5,000 to help with tenants who move.

“This announcement is welcome news for a community that has gone through such unimaginable hardship,” said Smith. “While nothing will ever bring back the lives that were lost and homes that were destroyed, I’m glad that Glen Allen families who wish to relocate will have the option to take advantage of this voluntarily buyout. I appreciate the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service for listening to community members and acting quickly to help this small town that has been through incredibly difficult times. I will continue working closely with the community to secure additional federal aid for families whose lives were forever changed by the devastating natural disasters,' Rep. Smith said.

This comes after the community of Glen Allen was hit by two natural disasters this year, a tornado which killed five people in April and flooding in August.

Smith said he brought USDA NRCS officials to meet with members of the Glen Allen community where they provided an update on recovery efforts.

Preliminary data shows 27-35 homes were considered major or total losses after the August flooding.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency said the April tornado which hit the area destroyed 21 homes and caused major damage to 25.

Smith said he is fighting to try to get more disaster funding for the area.