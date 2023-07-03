Funeral home in Stoddard County damaged due to fire

PUXICO, Mo. -- A funeral home in Stoddard County caught fire on Monday, causing severe damage to the facility.
The Puxico Police Department posted photos of the funeral home on fire, showing severe damage throughout structure.
Police said Highway 51 North between Puxico High School and County Road 279 was closed Monday morning due to the fire.
Fire crews were on scene dousing the building with water trying to put the fire out.
Half of the roof of the funeral home looked to have caved in, along with siding melting on the front part of the building and smoke billowing out of the building.
Police said a state fire marshal was called in to investigate.