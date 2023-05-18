Fredericktown Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. -- City leaders gathered on Thursday and broke ground on a new fire station in the City of Fredericktown.
Members of the Fredericktown Fire Department and community leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony at 202 West College Avenue at 10 a.m. where they placed shovels in the ground and celebrated the beginning of construction of the new facility.
A new police department and municipal court complex is also in the works as well.
It's all part of the Proposition P tax measure passed by voters on August 7, 2018, to provide the community the new public safety facilities.
Community leaders are in the design phase of the police station and municipal court building which will be adding/modifying a building the city already owns, according to a city hall representative.
They hope to break ground on that facility later this year.
In addition to the new buildings, the approved Proposition P tax measure includes the hiring of a school resource officer, attracting and retaining quality police officers and firefighters, and to upgrade aging and salvaged fleet vehicles and equipment.