Former Sikeston officer found guilty of two charges connected to deadly DUI crash

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A former Sikeston police officer who was charged in a deadly DUI crash was found guilty on two charges on Friday.
A jury found Andrew Cooper guilty on involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in a Butler County courtroom, according to personnel from the criminal division at the Butler County Courthouse.
A sentenced assessment report was also ordered. Cooper is due back in court on August 1st at 1 p.m. at the Butler County Courthouse.
Late Friday evening on May 22, 2020, the former lawman turned himself in to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, according to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury.
At that time, Cooper faced multiple driving while intoxicated charges, including death of another and a charge of armed criminal action.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cooper drove his vehicle through a stop sign and crashed head-on into another vehicle on February 29th. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Salcedo Rd. and Columbine St. in Sikeston, Mo.
Abigail Cohen, 22, of Sikeston, Mo, died in the crash and Cooper and three others were hurt.
Cooper resigned May 1 as an officer of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.