Firefighters respond to house on fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Fire crews rushed to the 0-100 block of N. Henderson Street in Cape Girardeau for a house fire, just after 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters hooked up their hoses and started dousing the fire inside the house as smoke was coming out from the north side of the home.
Fire crews busted out windows on both the first and second floors and also cut holes in the roof.
Ambulance crews were also on scene and treated one person with oxygen.
Two Ameren crews arrived on the scene as well.
